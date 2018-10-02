Minister inaugurates 17-member committee for implementation of national defence policy

Related News

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali on Tuesday inaugurated a 17-member Committee for the implementation of the new “National Defence Policy for the country.”

Mr Dan-Ali, a retired brigadier general, said the dynamic changes of global environment with its attendant security challenges, especially current situation in Nigeria, necessitated the review of the nation’s defence policy document.

The national defence policy was promulgated in 2006, but reviewed and approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in November, 2017.

The minister said the new policy would address the various security challenges confronting the country such as terrorism, militancy, kidnapping and other related matters that bordered on criminality in all parts of the country.

“The implementation of this will put together policy required with competent hands and professionals, who should drive the strategic process of delivering on the major thrust of the plans and programme therein.

Mr Dan-Ali charged the members to contribute their quota in repositioning of the security sector for improved performance.

Members of the committee were from the Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces, Defence Intelligence Agency -DIA, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies – NIPSS, among other institutions.

Its terms of reference are to “evolve strategies for the effective implementation of the 2017 national defence policy” and “engage relevant stakeholders from the defence and security sector.

“Interface with key sectors of the society for smooth implementation of the policy, evolve programmes and projects that will be in line with the policy thrust of the security architecture of the country.”

Other terms are to set up relevant sub-committees that will facilitate the wholesale buy-in of the policy and advise the minister of defence on how to secure the executive support for its smooth implementation.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Nuratu Batagarawa is the chairperson of the committee, while Benson Odama, the ministry’s Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, serves as the Secretary.

(NAN)