What the weather will look like on Wednesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Tuesday, predicted prospects of thunderstorms over the Central cities like Yola, Bauchi, Makurdi, Minna, Yelwa, Ilorin and Abuja during the morning hours.

It added that scattered thunderstorms were anticipated over most parts of the region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 32 and 16 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy morning and thundery afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 33 to 35 and 23 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy morning with thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, Shaki and Iseyin.

“Thunderstorms are likely over most places in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 32 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)