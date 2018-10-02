Confusion surrounds death of Kogi Poly Lecturer

Related News

Confusion surrounds the sudden death of Yakubu Nataala, one of the lecturers in Kogi State Polytechnic, who died at his residence in Lokoja on Sunday.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Nataala slumped and died due to frustration over non-payment of his salaries.

However, the institution debunked claims that he died due to non-payment of salaries.

Ashiru Sulaiman, a staff at the polytechnic told PREMIUM TIMES that “The last salary received by lecturers was in July 2017 and his inability to meet up with financial responsibilities must have led to his death.”

A source who preferred not to be named told our correspondent that the deceased, sometime last week, complained about his financial situation.

“He told me he has failed in his responsibility both at home and everywhere. He was sick but could not take care of himself. The sudden death was caused by unpaid salaries which did not permit him to have funds to take care of himself.”

The institution’s spokesman, Luke Tijan, confirmed that the deceased was among lecturers who have not received salaries for months.

He, however, denied claims by residents and students that the death was caused by non-payment of salaries.

“Yes, he was among lecturers that haven’t received salaries for months but his death came after he was operated for ruptured appendicitis,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.