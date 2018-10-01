NiMet predicts cloudy weather, rains, thunderstorms for Tuesday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Monday, predicted cloudy conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over the Central States like Ilorin, Lafia, Minna, Kaduna, Lokoja and Abuja during the morning hours.

It predicted chances of thunderstorms over Yola, Jalingo and some part of Makurdi during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 25 to 32 and 18 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

It predicted chances of scattered thunderstorms over Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Lokoja, and Niger later in the day with day and night temperatures of 26 to 33 and 16 to 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience cloudy to partly cloudy conditions during the morning hours with prospects thunderstorms over Maiduguri and Kano axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted day and night temperatures in the ranges of 32 to 35 and 23 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively throughout the forecast period.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions in the morning with chances of rains over Obudu and Owerri with chances of thunderstorms over most places on the inland during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Moderate intermittent rains are expected to prevail over the coast throughout the forecast period with day and night

temperatures of 28 to 32 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)