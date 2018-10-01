Mass media campaigns reduce smoking prevalence – Study

Related News

A new study has shown that strategic, large-scale anti-tobacco media campaigns can lead to a significant reduction in smoking prevalence and save millions globally if only countries will invest in them.

The simulation study from David Levy, Professor of Oncology at Georgetown University, and global health organization, Vital Strategies, demonstrated that campaigns are highly effective and efficient, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Only 18 percent of low- and middle-income countries – 27 countries – are using this tool to its full potential.

‘Effectiveness of Mass Media Campaigns in Reducing Smoking and Smoking-Related Deaths in High-, Middle-, and Low-Income Countries’ is a working paper that models the effect of mass media campaigns on populations, with the goal of helping governments decide how to invest in tobacco control policies, according to the researchers.

“Our research shows that mass media campaigns substantially reduce smoking prevalence and help avert smoking-related deaths, especially when used in conjunction with other anti-tobacco policies,” said Mr Levy.

“We found these effects to be stronger in low- and middle-income countries, where the tobacco epidemic is at an earlier stage. With too few countries using campaigns effectively, investing in sustained anti-tobacco media campaigns represents a significant opportunity for global health and development, especially in countries where the health and economic costs related to tobacco use are still growing.”

There are more than one billion smokers worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation, with nearly 80 percent of them living in low- and middle-income countries where tobacco-related illness and death are heaviest.

In 2016 alone, tobacco use caused 7.1 million deaths (5.1 million men, 2 million women). While most of the deaths were attributable to cigarette-smoking, 884,000 were related to second-hand smoke.

According to the Tobacco Atlas, Nigeria recorded 175,000 deaths from smoking-related diseases in 2015.

Using the simulation, the study found that a prototype low-income country would see a 12.5 percent reduction in smoking prevalence over 40 years if mass media campaigns are broadcast according to best practices.

A prototype middle-income country would see a 10 percent reduction in smoking prevalence and a high-income country would see a 7.5 percent reduction over 40 years.

Campaigns should follow WHO-endorsed best practices for campaign development, including a strong message and adequate media airtime and placement, the study noted.

The research team’s model also showed that implementing mass media campaigns alone (without other tobacco control policies) would, over 40 years, avert 187,500 deaths of smokers alive today in a prototype low-income country.

A projected 150,000 lives would be saved in a middle-income country and 93,750 in a high-income country in the same time period, according to the simulation using the abridged SimSmoke model.

“Armed with even more evidence about the powerful impact of media campaigns, ministries of health should act immediately to support a robust and sustained media program,” said Nandita Murukutla, co-lead author of the paper and Vice President, Global Policy and Research, Vital Strategies.

“This is a strategy available to even the lowest-income countries. While campaigns can be high-cost, they are also highly efficient. In Vital Strategies’ experience mounting campaigns in more than 40 low- and middle-income countries, we’ve seen multiple successful mechanisms for supporting sustained media efforts.

“Countries can look to our previous position paper, ‘Sustainable Funding Mechanisms for Population-Level Tobacco Control Communication Programs,’ which sets out the strategies governments can adopt to make these campaigns even more cost-effective.”

Estimates suggest that a billion people will die from tobacco-related diseases this century.

Governments are not on track to meet the WHO target of reducing smoking prevalence by 30 percent by 2025, nor the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals target of reducing premature mortality from noncommunicable diseases by one-third by 2030.

The model, which can be adapted for different population sizes and policy environments to determine the potential benefits for a specific country, suggested that even more deaths could be averted if mass media campaigns are implemented in conjunction with policies such as comprehensive smoke-free laws, smoking cessation programs and large graphic warnings on tobacco packaging.

‘Effectiveness of Mass Media Campaigns in Reducing Smoking and Smoking-Related Deaths in High-, Middle-, and Low-Income Countries’ was published in advance of the eighth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP8) to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).