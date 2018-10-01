Related News

A humanitarian foundation, DAGOMO Foundation, has called for greater rights for older people in Nigeria, as it marks the World Older Persons Day.

October 1 is celebrated around the world as Older Persons Day.

The theme for this year, “Celebrating Older Human Rights Champions“, is meant to honour an older persons rights champion, late Julia Alvarez.

A statement by Ifueko Okauru, DAGOMO’s chief programme officer, said the foundation draws inspiration from Ms Alvarez’s works.

The foundation restated that older persons have guaranteed rights to participate in good governance and should be free from discrimination.

The statement also advocate greater love and support for the elderly in the society.

The statement reads:

DAGOMO Foundation uses this occasion to celebrate and acknowledge the legacies of the great human rights activist for older persons late Ambassador Julia Álvarez – “The ambassador of ageing” In whose honor, the world today sets aside October 1st as world older persons day. We recognize her unrelenting efforts towards the fight for the rights of older persons globally.

DAGOMO draws inspiration from her works as we continue our advocacy for the rights of all older persons in Nigeria and the world at large. We believe in the following “DAGOMO rights of the older person”:

1. The right to participate in good governance.

2. The right to freedom from discrimination and abuse.

3. The right to good health care and supporting infrastructure.

4. The right to be loved and to be cared for.

5. The right to companionship.

6. The right to be recognized for contributions to society

7. The right to share their experiences and stories so that we all learn from history

We use this opportunity to congratulate Nigeria on its 58th Independence Anniversary.

“Age may wrinkle the skin, but to give up hope wrinkles the soul.”

Happy World Older Persons day!!! Happy Independence Day Nigeria 🇳🇬!!

Ifueko M Omoigui Okauru