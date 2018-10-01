Sokoto deputy governor emerges APC governorship flag bearer

Related News

The deputy governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu, has emerged the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 governorship election.

Announcing the result on Monday in Sokoto, the chairman, APC Gubernatorial Primary Election in the state, Sulaiman Abubakar, said the election was contested by four aspirants.

Mr Abubakar said a total of 3,606 votes were cast out of the 4,600 votes during the primary election.

He said Mr Aliyu scored 2,282 votes to beat his closest rival, Faruk Yabo, who scored 837 votes during the election.

Mr Abubakar said Abubakar Gumbi, got 70 votes, while Abubakar Gada had 20 votes.

The chairman added that 397 votes were invalid.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Aliyu thanked the delegates for electing him as the candidate for the 2019 election.

He assured delegates that he would work to ensure unity among party members for the progress of APC.

Mr Aliyu also urged those who lost in the contest to support his candidacy in order to ensure APC victory in the 2019 general elections.

Earlier, the state APC chairman, Isa Achida, called on all party members to always protect party interest above any candidate’s to ensure victory for the party.

“Our commitment today is to ensure a free, fair and credible primary election and such will remain because as a progressive party, we always do for others to follow.

“As such, we will continue to sustain such effort toward ensuring the success of APC and electoral process in the country,” Mr Achida said.