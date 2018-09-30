Buhari accepts Mama Taraba’s resignation as minister

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of Aisha Alhassan as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development from the government with immediate effect.

Mrs Alhassan resigned on Saturday after she was disqualified by the ruling party, APC, from contesting the Taraba State governorship election.

The ruling party accused Mrs Alhassan of disloyalty.

In a letter signed by him today, Sunday, President Buhari said, “I have received your letter offering your resignation as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I accept your resignation with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I thank you for your past services to the nation.”

The president has directed that the work of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development be looked after by Aisha Abubakar, the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment. This, also, is with immediate effect.