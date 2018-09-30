EU to monitor PDP Convention – Party spokesperson

Wadata-plaza PDP Headquarters
PDP Headquarters (Photo Credit: TVC News)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its forthcoming National Convention will produce a presidential candidate that would be acceptable by the party members and most Nigerians.

The convention is scheduled to take place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on October 6 to 7.

The national spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, told PREMIUM TIMES, Saturday, that the party was doing its best to have a peaceful and credible convention.

Mr Ologbondiyan alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the federal government were “working assiduously to ensure that PDP is plunged into crisis”.

But, he said, the PDP was determined to succeed against all odds.

“We will go into the convention as one indivisible party and we will produce a candidate that understand the problems of Nigeria and will be acceptable by Nigerians.

“The European Union has indicated interest to monitor our primary. The party is doing everything humanly possible to have a primary that will be transparent, free, and fair, and that will be acceptable to all the aspirants and the majority of Nigerians.

“The convention is going to be broadcast live on television for all Nigerians to watch the process,” Mr Ologbondiyan said.

He added, “The party has put in place a process to ensure that no individual can influence the outcome of the convention.”

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, a former governor of Kano State and serving senator, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, are among the numerous aspirants vying for the PDP presidential ticket.

