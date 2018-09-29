Buhari sympathises with Indonesia over Tsunami, Earthquake disaster

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow and sympathy to the government and people of Indonesia over the latest Tsunami and earthquake disaster that hit Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi Island.

Mr Buhari said the natural disaster, which claimed nearly 400 lives, was devastating beyond description.

According to him, “no matter how distant we are away from others around the world, we remain connected to them by our bond of common humanity, and such bond creates automatic empathy and sympathy for the pains and tribulations of others.”

The President, who spoke via a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Saturday, told the Indonesian government that “my administration and the entire people of Nigeria are with you at this difficult and tough moment when you struggle hard to minimise the impact of this tragedy and in your efforts to provide temporary relief and comfort to the affected victims.”

Mr Buhari prayed to God to protect the people against such future tragedies and give the victims the comfort to overcome the impact of what he described as “this unsettling and horrifying natural disaster against which humanity is powerless to prevent.”