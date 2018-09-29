APC senator threatens to boycott party’s governorship primary

Related News

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Magnus Abe, has threatened to boycott the primaries of the party if the party fails to adopt direct primaries as earlier advocated by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

Mr Abe issued the threat while speaking at a mega rally organised by the APC in Rivers South-East Senatorial District in Wiiyakara community, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The APC governorship hopeful also threatened that he would not accept the result of the primaries if a candidate emerges through indirect process.

Mr Abe, who is the senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, urged the party’s national leadership to reverse itself and conduct direct primaries in the state.

He said: “It is bad that we continue to worship individuals when we want change. It is clear that they are doing what they are doing because somebody has been appointed a DG (Director-General)”.

“If they are doing this to please one person, then the party will not move forward. If the primaries in Rivers is not through direct primaries I will not take part and I will not accept the result.”

“If we continue to be a nation where individuals are bigger than our institutions then something is wrong”.

Mr Abe told the party to remove his name from the list of aspirants if they are bent on indirect primaries.

“Today, I stand here to assure you that nobody is bigger than all of us. It is the responsibility of the party to provide a level playing ground for all the aspirants”.

“I hereby serve them a notice that they should remove my name from the list of the contestants. I will not participate in a process that has already been determined.

“I will not be part of the coronation of a king that will not be crowned. They are telling people that they will retire me from politics, but no one can retire me from the heart of my people.”