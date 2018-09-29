Air Crash: Buhari pays tribute to dead pilot

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force on the air accident which involved two fighter jets in the fleet in Abuja earlier on Friday.

The president paid tributes to the gallantry of Squadron Leader MB Baba-Ari, the officer who died in the accident, while also wishing the two other wounded officers quick recovery.

In a condolence message delivered on his behalf by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Siddique, at the burial of the officer Friday in Abuja, President Buhari extolled the virtues of the dead pilot saying that he laid down his life in the service of his fatherland at a time that patriotic citizens were needed to join hands to move the nation forward.

He assured that having paid the supreme sacrifice, the nation would not forget him. He prayed that God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and assured family members that the country will not abandon them.

Representatives of the president also visited the two other officers, Squadron Leader Abatuba and Flight Lieutenant Ambi, in the hospital and conveyed the president’s good wishes to them.

The president wished them quick recovery, assuring them the hearts of Nigerians are with them and are praying for them as they make a quick return to good health.

He assured that the country will do whatever it takes to ensure that they are back on their feet in excellent state