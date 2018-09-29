How Nigerian jets crashed – Witnesses

Related News

Some eyewitnesses have narrated how two Nigerian military planes accidentally collided and crashed in Abuja while rehearsing for an air display on Friday.

While one of the pilots died from injury sustained from the crash, two others survived and are currently on admission at a military hospital in Abuja, the Nigerian Air Force said.

Eyewitnesses said the pilot died while trying to descend from the jet through a parachute.

The crash, which occurred around 12 noon, temporarily grounded activities along the busy Kubwa express way within Katampe area, close to the NNPC power plant in Abuja.

A crowd of residents were discussing in groups as officials of diverse emergency agencies formed a blockade within the area of the crash when PREMIUM TIMES arrived.

An eyewitness, Paul Anah, said both aircraft were hovering above “Jikoko Mountain” in Jikoko Village of Katampe before one of them accidentally collided with the other.

He said he saw four people descend to the ground in parachutes before both aircrafts crashed into a nearby bush in the mountain.

“We were here when the two jet fighters collided. We saw four men trying to come down through a parachute but unfortunately the parachute of one them tore. When we got to the crash site, he was already dead but the three others survived,” he narrated.

Another eyewitness also gave more insight on the incident.

Emmanuel Oweke said while one of the crafts caught fire as it landed, the other fell “deeply inside the ground.”

Also confirming the single fatality during the crash, Mr Oweke said they (rescuers) “tried to free the pilot from the parachute belts but we could not. He was already dead. We waited for about 30 minutes before security operatives arrived the scene.”

Officials of the Air Force, Nigerian Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, FEMA and the Road safety already at the scene did not allow access into the area of the crash.

Scene where Nigerian Military Jet crashed in ABuja, FCT.

They also refused to comment on the incident.

However, the chief of air staff, Sadiq Abubakar, who later confirmed the crash while speaking with State House correspondents, described the incident as “the tragic nature of our job.”

Mr Abubakar also said it was “unfortunate that we lost one of them, but we are also consoled by the fact that we have two of the pilots here who are in stable condition.”

Pic.35. From left: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar; the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, during their visit to the Defence Intelligent Agency (DIA) Hospital, Abuja to commiserating with an injured pilot of the Air Force fighter jet which crashed on Katampe hill on Friday (28/9/18). 05215/28/9/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari commiserating at the Defence Intelligent Agency (DIA) Hospital, Abuja with an injured pilot of the Air Force fighter jet which crashed on Katampe hill on Friday (28/9/18). With him is the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. 05214/28/9/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN

The chief of staff to the president, Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, also visited the two pilots who survived an air crash.