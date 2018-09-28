Buhari honoured in U.S.- Aide

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Friday honoured by the State of New Jersey and City of Philadelphia in New York.

Mr Buhari had made a presentation at the High-Level Roundtable on Corruption, Migration and Bridging Africa’s Infrastructure Gap, a programme on the margins of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

“And then stepped forward, Diane Campbell, representing Senator Turner of New Jersey, who read a citation of the Nigerian leader, acknowledging his military, professional and political strides,” said Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, in a statement.

Mr Adesina said “President Buhari stood ramrod straight, as the hall erupted in rapturous applause”.

He also said the chairman, Nigerian Coalition for Business Development and Investment, Jude Iheoma, also read a citation on behalf of the City of Philadelphia.

On hand to witness the honours were international investors and captains of industry.

Also there were ministers; directors-general; Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO NEPAD International; Gloria Akobundu, CEO NEPAD Nigeria; Ibrahim Gambari, former Minister of External Affairs; and top senior government officials from Nigeria.

“Truly, nothing succeeds like success,” Mr Adesina said.