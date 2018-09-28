Buhari honoured in U.S.- Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari at the 73rd UN General Assembly Summuit in New York on 24/09/2018 [Picture @BashirAhmaad]
President Muhammadu Buhari at the 73rd UN General Assembly Summuit in New York on 24/09/2018 [Picture @BashirAhmaad]

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Friday honoured by the State of New Jersey and City of Philadelphia in New York.

Mr Buhari had made a presentation at the High-Level Roundtable on Corruption, Migration and Bridging Africa’s Infrastructure Gap, a programme on the margins of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

“And then stepped forward, Diane Campbell, representing Senator Turner of New Jersey, who read a citation of the Nigerian leader, acknowledging his military, professional and political strides,” said Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, in a statement.

Mr Adesina said “President Buhari stood ramrod straight, as the hall erupted in rapturous applause”.

He also said the chairman, Nigerian Coalition for Business Development and Investment, Jude Iheoma, also read a citation on behalf of the City of Philadelphia.

On hand to witness the honours were international investors and captains of industry.

Also there were ministers; directors-general; Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO NEPAD International; Gloria Akobundu, CEO NEPAD Nigeria; Ibrahim Gambari, former Minister of External Affairs; and top senior government officials from Nigeria.

“Truly, nothing succeeds like success,” Mr Adesina said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.