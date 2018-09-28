Large turnout, tight security as APC holds presidential primaries in Buhari’s hometown

Related News

All Progressives Congress (APC), members in Daura, Kasina State, have turned out in large numbers to vote in the ongoing presidential primary election, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Daura is the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari, the sole candidate of the APC for the presidential polls scheduled to hold in February 2019.

NAN reports that the party members trooped to their respective ward polling units as early as 7 a.m., with some of them declaring that they were “very eager” to participate in the open ballot system of voting.

A NAN correspondent, who visited some of the polling units, observed that the voters were orderly, while security was very tight.

Abdulmanaf Daura, Organising Secretary of the APC in the Northwest zone, who spoke with NAN, commended the APC members for the large turnout, in spite of the ongoing industrial action declared by labour on Thursday.

“The massive turnout is an indication that the people believe in the ideals of the ruling party; it shows that our mass appeal is intact,” he said.

Ahmed Elmourzouq, Katsina State Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General, told NAN that the election was a direct one involving all members of the party.

The commissioner said he was particularly impressed with the high turnout of women, saying that the APC-led administration at the state and federal levels would continue to execute projects that would benefit less privilege Nigerians.

Ali Mani, APC chairman in President Buhari’s Sarkin-Yara Ward, who also praised the large and early turn out of voters, expressed optimism that the ruling party would win all levels of the 2019 general elections.

NAN reports that voting and accreditation of voters commenced simultaneously across the 11 electoral wards in Daura Local Government Area.

(NAN)