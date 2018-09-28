APC governors to serve as returning officers for presidential primary

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that its presidential primary will have its state governors serving as returning officers.

The party in a statement by its publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena said in states where the party does not have a sitting governor, its senators and ministers will serve as returning officers.

The party now has 22 governors following the defection of three: Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed to the opposition. It recently had another governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State added to its fold.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) has appointed respective State Governors to serve as returning officers for the presidential direct primaries holding across the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, September 27th, 2018.

“In states where there are no governors on the party’s platform, senators along with the ministers are to serve as returning officers for the exercise.”

The statement also noted the National and State House of Assembly members are to coordinate their various constituencies during the exercise.

The party which initially set its presidential primary for September 27 rescheduled it to September 28 because of the Osun governorship rerun which fell on the same day.

The party however did not indicate specific modalities for the primaries aside the fact that it will be a direct primary as decided by the National Executive committee (NEC).