FG declares October 1 public holiday

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau
The federal government has declared Monday, October 1 as public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary.

It made the declaration in a statement issued by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Umar.

Mr Dambazau, who congratulated Nigerians on the anniversary, urged them to sustain President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s efforts at maintaining and strengthening the unity and peace of the country.

He emphasised government’s commitment to promoting national unity, economic growth, social and political development based on democratic principles.

The minister added that in the past 58 years, Nigeria had made a lot of progress and positive impact not only on the lives of its citizens but also on infrastructure development as well as international relations.

