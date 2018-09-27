2019: GPN gets presidential candidate

Related News

The Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) has elected Sam Eke as the first presidential candidate to emerge for the forthcoming 2019 general election.

The candidate emerged through a consensus during the 11th National Convention of the party, which was attended by more than 1,000 delegates in Enugu on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists after the six hours convention monitored by INEC staff, Mr Eke said the party was out to revamp the economy through extensive and intensive focus on agriculture just as the party’s name and manifesto states.

He noted that the party would involve major banks and international financial institutions to invest heavily in agriculture to create employment, security, food and wealth for Nigerians.

Eke said the party, when voted into power, would also partner banks to finance turn-key projects in various sectors; thus, ensuring that each bank was noted for its huge role in an aspect of the economy.

According to him, GPN will run an all-inclusive government that will unite all Nigerians and give all a sense of belonging irrespective of tribe, religion and party affiliation.

“In GPN, we believe in one united and indivisible family (Nigeria).

“In GPN we do not believe in religion or tribe but the supremacy of the party’s and national constitutions in order to give everyone a fair deal.

“GPN is a party built on the foundation of discipline, principle and passion to serve the people,’’ Mr Eke, who was also the party’s presidential candidate in 2015, said.

The flag bearer noted that Nigerians had patiently waited for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perform, but were disappointed, adding “as it stands, the ruling party has nothing positive to offer Nigerians’’.

“It is clear that APC cannot solve our problem since they do not have plans to do that. This can be seen in all downturns in every sector of the economy,’’ he said.

Eke however urged INEC and Civil Society Organisations to sensitise Nigerians against the negative trend of vote buying as well as put in place concrete modalities to check the negative new trend.

He thanked the party members for the confidence repose on him and giving him a second consensus supported presidential ticket as well as re-electing his-led executive for a second term.

The motion to approve congress guidelines for states; motion to change GPN Constitution and motion on membership status were all adopted by members of the party at the convention.

Other motions included were for waiver on all fees for the presidential candidate; motion to nominate GPN Presidential Candidate for 2019 general elections as well as motion to dissolve national executive committee of the party.

Later, the Enugu State Chairman of the party, Afam Ani, said the convention was successful and peaceful.

Mr Ani commended the party members for demonstrating the discipline and principle GPN is promoting.

(NAN)