Strike: Partial compliance in Sokoto, Kebbi

The nationwide strike called by Organised Labour has recorded partial compliance in Sokoto and Kebbi States, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

In Sokoto, work is going on at federal and state government owned hospitals, as well as higher institutions.

Although courts visited were not sitting, primary and secondary schools were operating while some offices remained opened at the federal secretariat.

Commercial banks had opened for business in spite of attempt by labour leaders to make them stop operations.

However, Aminu Umar, State Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), said the trike had recorded substantial compliance and would be total in next coming days.

Mr Umar said substantial compliance has been ensured in government agencies including the state Secretariat.

He said a team had been constituted by labour leaders in the state to monitor compliance.

Meanwhile, in Kebbi public schools have been shut in compliance with the strike order.

A teacher in one of the public schools in Birnin Kebbi, Richeal Ngozi told NAN that they had to send back pupils after the state branch of Nigeria Union of Teachers ordered teachers to remain at home.

A student of Gwadangwaji Government Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi, Aliyu Bello said,” the reason we are going back home is that we have been waiting for our teachers to come and none of them came, and we were later told by an official to go back home.”

When NAN visited a branch of Keystone Bank, normal operations were going on.

However, a staff of the bank, who sought anonymity, said,” we are just waiting for an email message from the bank head office in Lagos, by 12 noon, we will close and join the strike.”

Also, activities at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, have been paralysed as staff joined the strike.

At the state secretariat, normal official work was going on as at the time of this report.

