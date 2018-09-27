OsunDecides2018: Heavy security presence in Osogbo

Related News

The popular Alekuwodo-Okefia area of Osogbo is currently under siege by security operatives.

Officials of the Nigeria police, Nigerian Army and FRSC blocked the roads at the Okefia and Akindeko entrances.

At both entrances, commuters were left stranded.

Election officers, journalists, observers and some citizens who dared were allowed passage.

A commercial motorcycle rider in the axis said security officials dispersed people with guns.

“They came around 12, shooting into the air. All of us ran away and they blocked the road.

“There was a journalist from OSBC (Osun State Broadcasting Corporation) who attempted to video it. He was severely beaten.

“This is excess power. They are using federal might,” he said declining to give his name for fear of victimisation.

Other residents who discussed in groups confirmed the shooting to this journalist.

As at 1.48 p.m. when PREMIUM TIMES’ journalist left the area, the road was still blocked.

The final result will be of the Osun rerun election will be declared in Osogbo. The rerun is being held in seven polling units in four local government areas.