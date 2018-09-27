#OsunDecides2018: Journalists barred from polling unit in Ifon

A voter being accredited by INEC officials
Some journalists were sent back mid-way their journey to cover election in Ifon Osun, Orolu Local Government Area

The journalists were en route Idi Iya, where Polling Unit four of Ward eight is situated.

They were sent back by police officers who were on the spot to barricade the entrance to the polling unit.

The incident happened around 11.30 a.m.

“Where are you going, go back now, go back,” the leader of the delegation barked at the journalists.

Despite protests by the journalists, the gun-wielding officer insisted on denying them access.

The barred journalists were from diverse platforms as PREMIUM TIMES, The Cable, SaharaReporters and some local media.

