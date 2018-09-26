Related News

A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused Iyiola Omisore of betrayal over his endorsement of Gboyega Isiaka in tomorrow’s re-run election in Osun State.

Mr Fani-Kayode said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES that the Social Democratic Party candidate assured him on Tuesday that he would not back the All Progressives Congress in the re-run, describing the contrary action as shameful.

“Iyiola Omisore’s decision to support the APC in tomorrow’s rerun is shameful. It is sad that he would seek to deny Ile-Ife the position of Deputy Governor simply for money,” Mr Fani-Kayode said.

“He told me he would stand firm two days ago and he told our leader and father Baba Ayo Adebanjo the same thing last night.”

Mr Omisore sent ripples through the political circles in Osun State on Wednesday afternoon after telling reporters he had finally settled on Mr Oyetola.

He said the had been under pressure to support either Mr Adeleke or Mr Oyetola since it became widely acknowledged that either candidate may need his influence to triumph on Thursday.

After a broad consultation, Mr Omisore said he ultimately backed Mr Oyetola and the APC because both the party and the candidate hold political virtues that align more with the SDP.

But Mr Adebanjo rejected the claim by Mr Omisore, saying the former senator assured him Tuesday night that he will support only the PDP candidate.

“He told me last night that he will not support the APC, that only the PDP candidate will be supported because we all want to see the APC out off power across Nigeria,” the octogenarian told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Wednesday night..

In the inconclusive election held Saturday, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 254,698 votes to beat Mr Oyetola, his main rival who polled 254, 345 votes.

Mr Omisore, from Ile-Ife, took the third place with 128,049 votes. The Independent National Electoral Commission fixed September 27 for the re-run election after the Saturday’s poll was declared inconclusive.

The electoral body said the margin between the PDP and APC (353 votes) is less than the number of registered voters (3,498) in the seven polling units where elections were cancelled for disruption or technical difficulties.

Mr Omisore did well in Ife North and South Local Government Areas, where re-run election will hold across combined three polling units.

His influence around Ile-Ife is considered too unwavering to be taken for granted by both the PDP and the APC, a reverence that tomorrow’s outcome will either reinforce or impugn with his endorsement of a side earlier today.