N2.5bn Scandal: PDP mocks Buhari, Aisha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to show his ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption by allowing for an open investigation into the N2.5 billion scandal, involving the aide de camp of his wife, Sani Baba-Inna, who is currently in SSS detention.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a scandal was brewing within the household of Mr Buhari.

His wife, Aisha, had caused the arrest of her own aide de camp, after accusing him of fraud, those familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES.

The president’s wife alleges that the chief superintendent of police received huge donations from politicians and business people on her behalf and kept the cash to himself.

Mrs Buhari then requested the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and compel Mr Baba-Inna to refund the money, put at over N2.5 billion.

The police officer was initially arrested Friday by the police, who later cleared him after being unable to pin anything on him.

An unconvinced Mrs Buhari then asked the SSS to arrest him and carry out further investigations.

It is unclear how the president’s wife came about the allegation, but one source said another aide working for Mrs Buhari originated the claim.

An associate of the embattled police officer said Mr Baba-Inna strongly denied the allegation, saying he received no donation from anyone on behalf of his boss.

The opposition party in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, on Wednesday said that nothing is more scandalous than the fact that ”while President Buhari is in the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York mouthing his war against corruption, a huge broth of corruption, in which his wife is mentioned, is simmering under his own roof.”

It said Mr Buhari, ”by now, must have learnt that Nigerians are not buying the lame denial by our first lady, who had rushed to town to disown her detained security aide, Sani Baba Inna, just because the lid is off the can of worms”.

The opposition party which came short of calling the president a hypocrite called on him to do the needful rather than sweep the matter under the carpet.

”This scandal has further vindicated the stand of the PDP that President Buhari presides over a government of corruption, where his close relatives, officials and a cabal of associates are enmeshed in sleazy deals but parading as saints. It is instructive to note that the first lady has already admitted that her detained security aide defrauded “unsuspecting associates and officials”, a position which inadvertently exposes the attempt by the police to conceal the matter.

”The PDP and indeed Nigerians have always pointed to the very expensive lifestyle and personal effects, including posh jewelry, daily paraded by close relatives of Mr President, thus belying gimmicks and stunts of the first family being saintly and pro-poor. Also, there have been allegations of acquisitions of sprawling and choice property in Nigeria and other countries by persons close to the President.

”Since the First Lady, in her statement, confessed that her security aide defrauded “unsuspecting associates and officials”, the PDP demands that the aide de promptly docked in an open court and given the opportunity to defend himself and expose his accomplices in the alleged fraud. It is common knowledge that aides of former presidents and those of former first ladies are currently facing trial in open court over similar allegations and this should not be an exception.

”The PDP, however, hopes that the detained aide will not be ‘escorted’ out of the country to prevent him from opening up, as was the case of a disgraced former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun.

”Moreover, the PDP invites Nigerians to note that the Presidency has suddenly gone dumb on a N2.5 billion fraud under its roof. Does this not amount to an admittance of complicity by the Buhari Presidency, which is becoming notorious as a den of certificate forgers and persons of questionable character?” the party said.