Speed limiter: FRSC arrests over 129,000 offenders

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it had arrested 129, 060 offenders for failure to install the Speed Limiting Device (SLD) on their vehicles and for speed limit violation in the country.

The FRSC began implementation of the speed limiter policy on February 1, 2017 to address the issue of speeding blamed for 50 per cent of road accidents in the country.

The Corps believes that controlling vehicle speed would cut road accidents by 50 per cent, in addition to reducing the impact of crashes when they occur.

Bisi Kazeem, the spokesman of the FRSC, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja, said the arrests for the various offences were made from 2016 till date.

“The figure for the combined offence of failure to install Speed Limit Device and speed limit violation as submitted above from 2016 till date is 13,305 in Abuja, and 129,060 in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Kazeem noted that the enforcement of the Speed Limiting Device began on October 1, 2016 in Abuja and all other field Commands.

He explained, however, that it began with a subtle enforcement before a full-fledged enforcement commenced nationwide, adding that the enforcement in Abuja covered all routes plied by commercial vehicles.

The spokesperson said the purchase of the device by vehicles owners was encouraging, adding, however, that there were still few complaints about the price.

“Commercial vehicles are purchasing the device. If you buy a car worth millions, I think a gadget to safeguard it at less than N25,000 should be affordable.

“However, a few, especially NURTW, still complain about the price of the device which is dictated by market forces of demand and supply.

“The FRSC is not involved in the sales of the device. However, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the NURTW officials liaise with local manufacturers for consignment for members,” he said.

In terms of compliance, Mr Kazeem said that the Corps had yet to completely ensure that all commercial vehicles installed the device, adding that it might take a little while for the Corps to look in the direction of private vehicles.

“Data has shown that commercial vehicles are more prone to crashes as a result of speed violation.

“Due to poor supervision and central control system by the management of fleet operators, most of the drivers tamper with the device.

“Sometimes they even disconnect the device immediately they leave the terminal.

“Aside the fleet operators which the Corps has successfully regulated, there are other commercial vehicles which do not operate from registered parks.

“It is a challenge ensuring that these sets of commercial vehicles install the device.

“However, the Corps is doing its best through its field operatives to clamp down on these drivers,” he said.

He advised motorists to always patronise certified vendors to calibrate the device, adding that if not properly installed, it would jerk the vehicle, which may affect the gear box.

According to Mr Kazeem, the benefits of installing the device were enormous as it aids crash reduction; reduction in economic waste and reduces damage on the “road furniture’’ and surface, as well.

He also said the device reduces fatalities and also brings down the rate of overcrowding on health facilities by crash victims.

