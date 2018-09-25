Related News

The Nigeria Women’s Basketball team moved closer to qualifying for the quarter-final of the ongoing FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain after they defeated their counterparts from Argentina 75-70 in their last group game on Tuesday.

D’Tigeress had promised to avenge the defeat suffered by the Super Eagles at the last FIFA World Cup against Argentina in Tuesday’s game, and they did just that as they overpowered the South Americans to edge closer into securing a slot among the last eight teams.

Despite the stuttering start from the Nigeran girls in the first quarter, it was D’Tigress that still had the lead at the end of the 1st quarter by 19 points to 13.

The Argentines, however, clawed their way back and reduced the lead at a time to just one point but before the end of the second quarter cum halftime. D’Tigress who did not let their heads fall ensured that they were leading by 3 points as the score by halftime was 32-29.

As expected, the technical prowess of the two coaches was put to test going into the third quarter and it was the Argentines that came out more smoking as they caught up with D’Tigress 38-38 as the game progressed.

Though it was tied at 47-47 two minutes to end of the third quarter, Evelyn Akhator’s jump shot at the death ensured that Nigeria kept the lead at 51-48 at the end of the pulsating third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the game went to the wire before D’Tigress pulled away to win 75-70.

The Nigerian team will now battle against Greece for a place In the quarter finals proper.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the fact the D’Tigress are yet to qualify for the quarter-finals.