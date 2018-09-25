NiMet predicts rains, cloudy weather for Wednesday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of scattered rainfall and thunderstorm activities with cloudy conditions over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday, predicted cloudy morning over the Central region with chances of thunderstorms over Mambilla Plateau, Yola, Lafia, Gombe, Bauchi and high ground of Abuja.

It predicted chances of scattered thunderstorms over most places in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 and 17 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Yelwa and Southern Borno axis during the morning hours.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms are over most parts later in the day with day and night temperatures of 33 to 36 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience scattered thunderstorms and rain showers over throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 30 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

(NAN)