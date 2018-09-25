Expulsion of Reps deputy chief whip ‘nullity’ — APC Chapter

Related News

The Edo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday in Benin described the purported expulsion of the Deputy Chief Whip of House of Representatives, Pally Iriase, as a nullity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC Ward Nine (9) in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo, had on Monday, issued a statement announcing the expulsion of Mr Iriase from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The expulsion, which was ratified by the Owan East Local Government Chapter of the party, was announced via a letter signed by Zuberu Shabah and Theophilus Aigboje, its Chairman and Secretary, respectively and made available to newsmen in Benin on Monday.

Sunny Okomayin, the vice chairman of the party in Edo North, however, debunked Mr Iriase’s expulsion while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin on Tuesday.

Mr Okomayin said Mr Iriase, being a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and a respected leader of the party both at the state and national level, remained a bonafide member of the party.

He described the purported expulsion as the handiwork of mischief makers who probably had personal issues with the “respected leader”.

According to him, the local government party leaders failed to consult with the state party secretariat to ascertain, if at all, party rules have been breached by the lawmaker.

Mr Okomayin said neither the ward nor local government chapter of the party had the powers to expel a member of the NEC of the party, adding that those responsible for the alleged expulsion would be sanctioned by the party.

“We are quite surprised by the action of the persons responsible for this alleged expulsion of not only respected leader of the party, but a principal officer of the House of Representatives.

“We have rules guiding every action of members. If at all, Iriase has breached any of the rules, it is only the national leadership of the party that can take disciplinary action against him and not these people.

“If not for mischief making, why wasn’t I, the Senatorial Vice Chairman of the party consulted on this?

“As I speak, an emergency leadership meeting of the state chapter of the party has been called for today (Tuesday) over this matter,” he said.(NAN)