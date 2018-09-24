Rainfall, thunderstorms to prevail on Tuesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Monday, predicted cloudy morning over the central cities with thunderstorms over Ilorin, Gombe, Yola, Jalingo and their environs.

It added that scattered thunderstorm were likely over most parts in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 26 to 30 and 15 to 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the northern region with thunderstorm over Yelwa in the morning hours.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms over the north-west with thundery activities over north-east in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 36 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience thunderstorms over Enugu, Ikom, and Abakaliki with cloudy conditions over the remaining inland cities while moderate rains are like over the coastal cities in the morning.

“The entire region has prospect for thunderstorm and moderate rainfall activities in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 31 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)