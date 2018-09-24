2019: All PDP presidential aspirants better than Buhari – Dankwambo

Related News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Ibrahim Dankwambo, on Monday in Plateau State said everyone gunning for the presidential slot under the opposition party has better leadership qualities than the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Gombe State governor said this at the Plateau State PDP secretariat during his visit to lobby the state’s delegates ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled next month.

The party currently has about 13 prominent politicians expected to slug it out to get the PDP ticket at its upcoming primaries. These include a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; ex-governors, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sule Lamido, Jonah Jang; a governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Senate President Bukola Saraki and a host of others.

Mr Dankwambo said whoever wins the PDP ticket should be supported by all the others as anyone who emerges PDP candidate would perform ”far better than President Buhari” who will be running for a second term under the ruling All Progressive Congress.

“We are about 13 aspirants jostling for PDP presidential ticket and every one of us is better than Buhari because our great party PDP has trained us so much so that we can rescue this country. We have good training from the party,” he said.

In his categorical assertion, Mr Dankwambo did not exclude PDP aspirants who are currently being prosecuted for stealing billions of public funds while they held sway as state governors. These include ex-governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa and Jonah Jang of Plateau.

On Monday, Mr Dankwambo also told the delegates what he had to offer Nigerians if elected to fly the party’s flag.

“I want to assure you that I will provide free education in Nigeria if elected. During our time, education was free. I benefitted from that policy because my father didn’t pay for my education. I have enjoyed that privilege and I want other Nigerians to also enjoy that.

“I worked in the financial sector before I became governor of my state. I have many degrees from different fields. I worked in the best places you can think of. So, I have the experience that I will (use to) fix the economy of the country,” he said.

Mr Dankwambo also said he would provide security for Nigerians.

“You all know how I tried in terms of security in Gombe State. Gombe State is the only state in the North-east that Boko Haram couldn’t penetrate because we were able to secure the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state PDP chairman, Damishi Sango, in response assured Mr Dankwambo of their support, ”saying he (governor) has a strong heart to lead the country.”