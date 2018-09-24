Katsina govt demarcates 905 kilometre cattle routes

Related News

Katsina State Government has completed the demarcation of 905 kilometers of cattle routes to promote peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen, an official said on Monday

Abdulaziz Lawal, Chairman of the state committee on settlement of disputes between farmers and herdsmen, made the disclosure in Sandamu at a sensitisation workshop.

The workshop was organised by the state chapter of Miyetti Allah Kautal-Hore to promote peaceful coexistence between pastoralists and farmers.

He disclosed that the committee had within two years, recovered over 30,000 cattle from rustlers and handed them over to their rightful owners.

Mr Lawal urged herdsmen to report any case of routes encroachment, assuring that the committee “will not hesitate to take every necessary action against such eventualities.”

The chairman said the state government had signed an MOU with the government of the state of Maradi in Niger Republic on movement of cattle and herdsmen as well as the tracking of cattle rustlers and other criminals.

“The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) forms part of the preservation of the cattle routes between the two states,” he added.

In his address, the state Chairman of Miyetti Allah Kautal-Hore, Hassan Kuraye, said they would commence state-wide vaccination of animals soon.

Mr Kuraye urged Fulani people in the state to collect their permanent voter cards to enable them vote for good leaders that would safeguard their dignity and trade.

He cautioned them against any act that would breach the peace, saying, “We expect you to be peaceful and respectful in your conducts.”

Alto Yanduna, Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria in Sandamu, urged farmers and herders to work in unity and learn to solve problems amicably.

He commended the federal government for its massive investment in agriculture, security and youth empowerment, stressing that Nigeria was now back on track.

Earlier, Sandamu Council Chairman, Sani Jarkuka appreciated the existing peace between farmers and herdsmen in the local government area.

(NAN)