FG redeploys four Permanent Secretaries

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday approved the redeployment of four federal permanent secretaries to various ministries.

Qinifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOS), made this known in a statement in Abuja.

She stated that Mu’azu Abdulkadir, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel has been redeployed to Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“Mrs Georgina Ehuria, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) was now deployed to Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel.

“Mr Aliboh Leon, Permanent Secretary Special Duties, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) was also deployed to Federal Ministry of Environment.

“Alhaji Suleiman Mustapha, Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, OHCSF has been deployed to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

She directed that all handing-over and taking-over processes should be done on or before Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (NAN)