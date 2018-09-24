Two university students killed in suspected cultists clash

Related News

The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, has confirmed the death of two of its students in a clash between suspected cult groups in Ekpoma last Tuesday.

Although students who witnessed the clash told PREMIUM TIMES that it was among cultists, spokesperson of the university, Edward Aihevba, denied in statement that it was cult-related.

Mr. Aihevba, however, did not disclose the names of the victims.

“The university management condemns in totality, the dastardly acts perpetrated by the hoodlums and the senseless killings and we trust that the law enforcement machinery will fish them out to face the full wrath of the law,” he said in the statement.

“It is unfortunate that the casualties include two students of Ambrose Alli University (not graduating) and three ex-student (past graduates). It is necessary to state clearly and unequivocally that cultism does not exist in Ambrose Alli University any more.

“We state categorically and emphatically that the incident did not occur within our University and the meeting of friends that ran foul of the law of the land could have taken place anywhere in the world.

“We commiserate with the families of the deceased and we pray Almighty God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, the statement read.

PREMIUM TIMES last week reported how several students were injured during a fight between two alleged cult groups at Judges Quarters in Ekpoma.

The state police commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Wednesday. He said, ”the killing of a student and injuries of four others have been brought to the force notice.

“I am in Osun for national assignment (election). I have been informed that five people were shot in a cult rivalry. Arrests have been made, some people have been arrested with weapons recovered. As at Tuesday, I was told five people were shot and one confirmed dead,” he disclosed.