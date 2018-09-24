Sheriff, mole planted to scuttle APC’s chances in 2019 – Ex-aide

Related News

A former aide to ex-governor of Borno State, Ali Sheriff, has accused him (Sheriff) of being a mole planted by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in order to scuttle the ruling All Progressive Congress’s chances at the polls in 2019.

Inuwa Bwala, a former commissioner of information in Borno State was a spokesperson for Mr Sheriff when he (Sheriff) served as national chairman of the PDP.

Mr Sheriff, who recently defected to the APC has been named as one of the campaigners for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection.

Mr Bwala, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES also claimed that his former boss allegedly “donated” a campaign venue for the use of Senate President Bukola Saraki in Maiduguri, Borno State on Saturday.

Mr Saraki also recently left the APC and returned to the PDP where he hopes to pick the party’s presidential ticket during the 2019 election.

Mr Saraki has been going round the country canvassing for votes from PDP delegates.

His campaign train visited Borno Saturday. Mr Bwala informed PREMIUM TIMES that the venue he (Saraki) used to address the delegates, an event centre called Foreshams hall, was donated (for use) to him by Mr Sheriff.

“It is public knowledge that foreshams hall belongs to Sheriff’s wife. The hall was built while Sheriff was Governor of Borno State under the ANPP.

“The hall was not accessible for PDP events throughout Sheriff’s reign as governor. However, sources close to the management said the hall was given to Saraki and (ex-vice president) Atiku for free as Sheriff waived the fee,” he said.

Mr Bwala also said the same venue was used by a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, during a similar engagement with delegates in Maiduguri some weeks ago.

Mr Abubakar is also an aspirant for the PDP ticket.

PREMIUM TIMES is yet to verify the claims that the use of the centre was ‘granted’ the duo by Mr Sheriff, but our reporter confirmed that the centre belongs to the ex-governor’s wife.

Efforts to speak with the spokesperson of Mr Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, were unsuccessful. His phone number was unreachable and alway busy. He also did not respond to a Whatsapp message sent to him.

Also, Mr Sheriff could not be reached as he did not respond to text messages seeking comments on the allegations as at the time of publishing this story.

Mr Saraki arrived Maiduguri Saturday afternoon in company of former minister of state for power, Mohammed Wakil, who is his campaign director general; a senator, Dino Melaye; Doyin Okupe amongst others.

Bukola Saraki, Senate President

Mr Bwala insists Mr Sheriff is a mole planted by the opposition to cause havoc in the APC.

Mr Bwala also said during the meeting, Mr Wakil, told the delegates to henceforth nickname Mr Saraki as ‘dodon Buhari’ meaning Buhari’s nightmare.

“President Buhari needs to be careful with Sheriff. It is very possible that he is in APC to actually work for the PDP.

“We all know that President Buhari and Sheriff have nothing in common. There is no way Sheriff will sincerely work for Buhari.

“Those of us who worked closely with Sheriff know this. The president can assign the security (SSS) to find out who owns Foreshams and to establish whether both Saraki and Atiku didn’t hold their campaigns for free at that venue.

“Why is he even giving them venue. Whoever knows Sheriff can bear testimony that unless there is something fishy, it is impossible for politicians in another party and not his, to use Foreshams hall that is owned by his wife” the former commissioner said.

Mr Wakil also did not respond to text messages sent to him on the matter.