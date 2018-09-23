What weather would look like Monday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted chances of scattered rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Sunday, predicted prospects of rains over the central cities like Yola, Jalingo, Mambilla Plateau, Lokoja, Markurdi, Jos, Kaduna and Bauchi during the morning hours.

It predicted cloudy morning over the remaining parts and prospects of scattered thunderstorms later in the day with day and night temperatures of 26 to 33 and 15 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Northern cities would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the morning hours.

It also predicted prospects of scattered thunderstorm over the northeast, Kano, Maiduguri and Dutse in the afternoon with day and night temperatures of 34 to 36 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern cities will experience rains over Enugu, Obudu, Ogoja, Calabar, Uyo, Eket, Ikom and Yenegoa with cloudy conditions over the remaining parts during the morning hours.

“These conditions are likely to persist later in the day with chances of thunderstorms over most places on the inlands while rains will prevail over the coastal axis.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the range of 28 to 32 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively over the southern region,“ NiMet predicted. (NAN)

