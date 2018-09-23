Fire razes Shekarau’s residence

Related News

Fire has razed parts of the Mundubawa avenue residence of a former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, an aide said Sunday evening.

The incident, which reportedly occurred as a result on an electrical spark, affected two rooms.

The media aide to the 2011 presidential candidate, Sule Yau, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

When contacted, the spokesman of state fire service, Saidu Muhammad, told PREMIUM TIMES that he could not comment in the matter until he has all the details.

PREMIUM TIMES however learnt that the fire was immediately put off before more damage could occur.

The house was built by the Kano State Government towards the end of Mr Shekarau’s second tenure (2007-2011) as part of his severance package.