Three suspected armed robbers shot dead

Three suspected armed robbers have been shot dead by the police in Ogun State.

The incident happened at Fidiwo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway during a gun battle when the bandits tried to escape after robbing victims.

The Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were killed following a Saturday morning distress call received by police officers attached to Owode- Egba Division.

“Men of Ogun State police command on Saturday 22nd September shot dead three members of an armed robbery gang at Fidiwo are along Lagos/Ibadan expressway. The three suspects were shot dead following a distress call received by the policemen attached to Owode Egba Division that robbers were attacking one Jumoke Ogunbade f’ a popular bush meat seller who have gone to the area to meet her bush meat supplier.”

He said other suspected members of the gang escaped into the nearby bush with gunshot wounds.

He listed items recovered from the suspects as one locally made single barrel gun, one double barrel gun, one single barrel muzzle loading gun, one live cartridge, a wrist watch belonging to the victim of the attack and cash sum of N10,220.

He appealed to members of the public especially hospitals, traditional healers and other health officials to report to the police if anybody with gunshot injuries is seen around their area.