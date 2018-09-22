Don’t tamper with our winning results – PDP

Related News

The campaign organisation of the PDP candidate in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State has just circulated the statement below suggesting it’s flagbearer is on the verge of victory.

Read full statement below.

The Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation has warned against the manipulation of the results of the governorship polls, affirming that the will of the people must be respected.

As results are been collated across the state, we demand utmost fair play and transparency from the electoral body.We are watching and monitoring closely. Under no circumstance should the collation process be manipulated.

Our agents and leaders are on their toes armed with relevant results and forms.The will of the people must be respected.We task INEC and security agencies to obey the directive of President Muhammad Buhari who had ordered that the Osun electoral process should never be manipulated by federal or any related agencies.

We call on local and international observers to take note of the ongoing process and assist the people of Osun state to realise the supremacy of their electoral will.

Our people should also be ever vigilant to protect their votes and their aspirations for better life.

Signed

Olawale Rasheed ,

Director of Media & Publicity, Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation.