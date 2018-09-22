Osun: Police arrest two men inducing voters with money

Related News

Police officers on election duty in Osun State have reportedly arrested two men who were caught inducing voters with petty cash at a polling unit in Iwo.

Iwo has one of the largest concentrations of votes in the state.

Although their identity could not be immediately conformed, both suspects are said to be loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose candidate is Ademola Adeleke.

They were nabbed in Malete neighbourhood.

The police say the suspects will remain in custody as the matter is being investigated.

Reports of votes buying in OsunDecides have continued to pile up as the exercise enters mid-day.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that both the PDP and the All Progressives Congress, the two largest parties in the election, have been engaged in votes buying tactics through their proxies.