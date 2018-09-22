PREMIUM TIMES’ journalist, one other selected for oil reporting fellowship

Related News

A journalist with PREMIUM TIMES newspaper, Oladeinde Olawoyin, has been selected for the Natural Resource Governance Institute Media For Oil Fellowship (MFOR).

Mr Olawoyin, a First Class graduate of mass communication from the University of Ilorin, reports business, economy, finance, development and the extractive industry for PREMIUM TIMES.

He was selected alongside another journalist from BusinessDay newspaper, Isaac Anyaogu.

The MFOR fellowship is a one year development programme designed to promote reporting that provide insight into Nigeria’s opaque oil sector, with the aim of deepening transparency and accountability across the value chain.

The introductory part of the programme began with a two-week extensive course in Accra, Ghana, where the journalists were exposed to dynamics of the oil sector across the African continent. Facilitators and participants at the programme were drawn from several countries across the continent and they all shared insights and experiences about the different jurisdictions across Africa.

Through the fellowship, the NRGI will support the two journalists to hone their journalism skills and understand resource governance issues, to produce stories that analyse options for reform of the oil and gas sector, as well as offer balanced and accurate in-depth analysis of the major governance problems facing the country.

A unique feature of the fellowship is that it is non-residential and fellows experience minimum disruption to their work schedules while taking advantage of a guided professional learning experience.

According to the NRGI, the journalists will focus on transparency and accountability in the governance of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria; the governance of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; and the governance of Nigeria’s oil and gas licencing processes.