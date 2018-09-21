NiMet predicts rains, thunderstorms for Saturday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted chances of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Friday, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the Central states in the morning hours.

It predicted scattered thunderstorms over Abuja, Lafia, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe and Yola in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 30 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted partly cloudy conditions over the Northern region in the morning with thundery activities over Southern Borno in the afternoon and evening hour.

It also predicted day and night temperatures in the ranges of 28 to 34 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience thunderstorms and rain showers throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 30 and 21 to 24

respectively.

(NAN)