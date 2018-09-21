Over 200 observers deployed to Osun ahead of the governorship election

Related News

The Civil Society Organization, in partnership with Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) had deployed about 200 trained observers to Osun state for the upcoming 2018 governorship elections.

The program manager, Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), Mboho Eno, disclosed this on Thursday.

Mr Eno made this known at Ife, after addressing the observers before they were deployed to the 30 Local Government Areas in Osun State.

“These observers were trained on how to be highly observant, vigilant and most of all, alert as they discharge their duties of ensuring free and fair elections in Osun State.

“The observers are well-positioned to evaluate all aspects of the election process and collect relevant data as they are made available thus allowing for a highly accurate assessment of Election Day procedures.

“Each of these observers have been equipped with access to the open election platform with the goal of ensuring confidence in the process, deter fraud, and provide an accurate assessment of the election,” he said.

Charged with the most important role of promoting open electoral data principles and practices as a means of advancing public confidence in genuine democratic elections in Nigeria, these observers will comment on the transparency of electoral practices while they benefit from access to electoral data and analysis, he added.

According to Mr Eno, these efforts are being made to contribute to promoting public confidence in the Osun elections, calming tensions in the post-election period and promoting accuracy, transparency and accountability and ultimately a free and fair election.

“Credible elections are characterized by inclusiveness, transparency, accountability, and competitiveness, and these observers have been equipped to monitor that all eligible citizens in Osun are provided with equal rights to participate as voters in selecting their representatives and electing such into office,” he said.

Past Administrations in Osun State

Leo Segun Ajiborisha, a colonel, was the first military administrator of the State. He governed from August 1991-January 1992 when he handed over to an elected governor, Isiaka Adeleke, who ruled from 1992 to November 1993.

The civilian rule in the state was terminated when Anthony Udofia, (December 1993-August 1996), Anthony Obi (August 1996-August 1998) and Theophilus Bamgboye (August 1998- May 1999), all colonels, served as military administrators respectively.

Bisi Akande was elected as the governor and he served the state from May 29, 1999- May 29, 2003.

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola took over from Mr Akande and governed from May 29, 2003- May 29, 2007 for the first term.

Mr Oyinlola had spent three and a half years out of his second term when he was removed in a landmark judgment on 26th November 2010, by the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan which nullified his election. Rauf Aregbesola was declared the valid elected governor in the April 14, 2007 gubernatorial election.

Mr Aregbesola is the present governor of the state.