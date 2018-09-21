Yerima, Nnamani, others head APC screening committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the list of its screening committees for the party’s 386 Senate, 1587 House of Representatives aspirants.
Some heads of the committee include former senate president, Ken Nnamani, former Edo and Bayelsa states governors, Oserheimen Osunbor and Timipre Sylva respectively, amongst others.
The list was released by the party’s publicity department late Thursday night after the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, inaugurated the legislative screening and appeals committees to screen the aspirants at the national secretariat of the APC, in Abuja, on Thursday.
Below is the full list;
NORTH CENTRAL
LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE
|S/N
|NAME
|DESIGNATION
|1
|Senator Yerima
|Chairman
|2
|James Anam
|Secretary
|3
|Ademola Sadiq
|Member
|4
|Timothy Amah
|Member
|5
|Ken Asekhome
|Member
|6
|Sunny Mashal Harry
|Member
|7
|Tijjani Ramalah
|Member
LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE
|S/N
|NAME
|DESIGNATION
|1
|M. B. Abubakar
|Chairman
|2
|Sogbeye Eli
|Secretary
|3
|Joe Okoje
|Member
NORTH WEST
LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE
|S/N
|NAME
|DESIGNATION
|1
|Osunbor
|Chairman
|2
|Jude Uzoukwu
|Secretary
|3
|Iyke Oji
|Member
|4
|Bello Garba
|Member
|5
|Jeniffer Ochalla
|Member
|6
|Okechukwu Ezea
|Member
|7
|Kabiru Fagge
|Member
LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE
|S/N
|NAME
|DESIGNATION
|1
|Lucky James
|Chairman
|2
|Ahmad Musa Geidam
|Secretary
|3
|Ikechukwu Obioha
|Member
SOUTH EAST
LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE
|S/N
|NAMES
|DESIGNATION
|1
|O. A. Mamora
|Chairman
|2
|Zalkifilu Abdu
|Secretary
|3
|Sa’adu K. Ahmed
|Member
|4
|Salihu Baba Ahmed
|Member
|5
|Omolaoye Akintola
|Member
|6
|Nyam Arum
|Member
|7
|Ikenna Emeh
|Member
LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE
|S/N
|NAMES
|DESIGNATION
|1
|Emmanuel Inwang
|Chairman
|2
|Joy Ebeh
|Secretary
|3
|Usman Yakubu
|Member
SOUTH WEST
LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE
|S/N
|Names
|Designation
|1
|Bukar Ibrahim
|Chariman