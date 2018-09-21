Yerima, Nnamani, others head APC screening committee

Yerima, Nnamani, others head APC screening committee
Yerima, Nnamani, others head APC screening committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the list of its screening committees for the party’s 386 Senate, 1587 House of Representatives aspirants.

Some heads of the committee include former senate president, Ken Nnamani, former Edo and Bayelsa states governors, Oserheimen Osunbor and Timipre Sylva respectively, amongst others.

The list was released by the party’s publicity department late Thursday night after the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, inaugurated the legislative screening and appeals committees to screen the aspirants at the national secretariat of the APC, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The statement, which contained the list read “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, inaugurated high-level legislative screening and appeals committees for the Party’s 386 Senate; 1,587 House of Representatives’ aspirants.”

Below is the full list;

NORTH CENTRAL

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1Senator YerimaChairman
2James AnamSecretary
3Ademola SadiqMember
4Timothy AmahMember
5Ken AsekhomeMember
6Sunny Mashal HarryMember
7Tijjani RamalahMember

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1 M. B. AbubakarChairman
2Sogbeye EliSecretary
3Joe OkojeMember

NORTH WEST

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1OsunborChairman
2Jude UzoukwuSecretary
3Iyke OjiMember
4Bello GarbaMember
5Jeniffer OchallaMember
6Okechukwu EzeaMember
7Kabiru FaggeMember

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/NNAMEDESIGNATION
1Lucky JamesChairman
2Ahmad Musa GeidamSecretary
3Ikechukwu ObiohaMember

SOUTH EAST

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/NNAMESDESIGNATION
1 O. A. MamoraChairman
2Zalkifilu AbduSecretary
3Sa’adu K. AhmedMember
4Salihu Baba AhmedMember
5Omolaoye AkintolaMember
6Nyam ArumMember
7Ikenna EmehMember

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/NNAMESDESIGNATION
1Emmanuel InwangChairman
2Joy EbehSecretary
3Usman YakubuMember

SOUTH WEST

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N NamesDesignation
1Bukar IbrahimChariman

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.