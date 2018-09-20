Thunderstorms, rains to prevail on Friday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted chances of scattered thunderstorms and rainfall over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office on Thursday, predicted thunderstorms and rains over Yola, Jalingo and Mambilla Plateau during the morning with partly cloudy to cloudy morning.

It added that there were prospects of scattered day thunderstorms across the region with day and night temperatures of 26 to 34 and 16 to 25 Degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the northern region with chances of thunderstorm over southern Borno during the morning hours.

It also predicted prospects of scattered thunderstorm over most parts of the region during the afternoon hours.

Day and Night temperature values are expected to be in the ranges of 32-34oC and 21-26oC, respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience moderate rains over Umuahia, Ikom, Enugu, Obudu and southeast coast with cloudy condition over the southwest inland and coast in the morning.

“Scattered thunderstorms and moderate rains are likely over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 34 and 21 to 25 Degrees Celsius, respectively,” it stated.

(NAN)