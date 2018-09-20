Ekiti election tribunal relocates to Abuja

Related News

The Ekiti State Governorship Election Tribunal has chosen Abuja as its new location for sitting, following fears of threats to the safety of judicial officers and parties to the case.

The parties had raised the likelihood of a relocation from the premises of the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti after party supporters created an uproar on Monday at the commencement of the hearing of the petition.

The petition was filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kolapo Olusola, who lost the election to the All Progressives Congress’ candidate Kayode Fayemi.

Mr Olusola is praying the tribunal to declare him winner, as his opponent rigged the election to emerge winner.

The chief press secretary to the Ekiti state governor, Idowu Adelusi, confirmed the relocation of the tribunal to Abuja.

“All the counsels to the parties are united on the choice of relocating the tribunal sitting to Abuja,” he said.

At the inaugural sitting of the tribunal on Monday, lawyers from both sides said they were harassed by party supporters and s restive mob who thronged the vicinity of the court.

An oral application was considered by the lead judge, Justice Belgore, who ruled that the tribunal will be relocated to another city.