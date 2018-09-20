NLC condemns killing of health worker by Boko Haram

Related News

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the killing of one of the abducted health workers by Boko Haram insurgents.

The congress made this known in a press statement signed by its president, Ayuba Wabba on Tuesday.

The statement, which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, highlighted the congress’ ‘utmost outrage’ at the recent killing.

Saifura Khorsa, a midwife with the International Committee of the Red Cross, was killed by the deadly terror group, Boko Haram on Monday. This was six months after she was kidnapped, alongside two others.

Ms Khorfa, after much plea not to be killed in a video shown to the Bring Back Our Girls group, was shot at close range.

The murder of the 25-year-old midwife came barely a month after Boko Haram released photos and audio recording of Ms Khorsa and two other female aid workers begging the Nigerian government to quickly come to their rescue as their time of being safe in custody of the insurgents was running out.

The other two still in Boko Haram custody are Hauwa Liman and Alice Loksha.

“This is the umpteenth time that such killings and abductions are taking place especially in North East, Nigeria. The NLC says without equivocation “Enough is Enough”,” the NLC statement highlighted.

“We are particularly dismayed at this cruelty against very patriotic Nigerian workers who are daring impossible odds especially at the risk of their lives just to bring humanitarian comfort and relief to their fellow citizens.

“Killing and abducting workers who are making such sacrifices is not only callous but also barbaric. So far, we have lost hundreds of workers to the senseless killings, insurgency and terrorism that is currently making a bold renaissance in the North East region of Nigeria.

“We also want to use this medium to bring to the attention of the world, the huge challenge that workers and citizens are going through in the North East especially in the Internally Displaced Camps.”

The congress said now is the time to end the sufferings that they are going through in the North East and other parts of the country that are witnessing unbridled killings, mass murders and general lawlessness.

It called on the government to once and for all stamp out insurgency and terrorism in the country.

“We call on the government to muster the required political will to stamp out the evil of insurgency and terrorism from our shores once and for all. The government should also make the welfare of workers in these troubled spots a top priority.

“While we commend our armed forces for the huge sacrifice they are making in different conflict zones in our land, we urge them to increase their commitment in the fight against mass killings, insurgency and terrorism in our country. We also call on government to make the welfare of our armed forces a matter of topmost priority.

“Finally, we implore our security agencies to intensify efforts to ensure that those behind the killing and abduction of our comrades are brought to justice as quickly as possible. Our security forces should also ensure that abducted workers are released to their families unharmed.”