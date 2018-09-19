Nigerian Army sets up rehabilitation centre for injured soldiers

Related News

The Nigerian Army has set up a modern rehabilitation centre for soldiers injured in combat and non-combat operations in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre, located at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, was established with support from the German Government under an agreement signed in December 2017, through the instrumentality of the German Technical Assistance Group (GTAG).

The minister of defence, Munsur Dan-Ali, who inaugurated the centre on Wednesday, said the GTAG had also reflected positively in a key sphere of capacity development and expansion in the armed forces.

The minister, represented by Mohammed Garba, chief of logistics, defence headquarters, said the centre was remarkable and fully equipped with state of the art facilities.

“It is yet another major milestone in the efforts to provide optimal healthcare intervention to our troops and indeed highly commendable.

“It will facilitate the provision of highly needed rehabilitation services to troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

Earlier, the chief medical director of the hospital, Nathaniel Okeji, said ensuring troops health after injury or debilitating illness is dependent on effective and total medical care covering preventive, curative and rehabilitative.

“The ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency has resulted in a dramatic increase in devastating injuries to troops like brain and spinal injuries, surgical and traumatic amputation, burns and psychological injuries.”

According to him, a holistic care for wounded soldiers comprises evacuation, evaluation, treatment and rehabilitation.

He stressed that the rehabilitation stage was key to ensuring that the affected personnel get fully integrated into service.

Also, the deputy German Ambassador to Nigeria, Regina Hess, said both German and Nigerian armies were proud of the project.

Ms Hess said the project was implemented on the true spirit of partnership.

“We promise to help Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and we decide to build this centre with the cooperation of the Nigerian armed forces.” (NAN)