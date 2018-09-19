Again, President Buhari pledges to ensure release of Leah Sharibu, others

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated the commitment of the Nigerian government to ensure the release of Chibok Girls and most of the Dapchi Girls including Leah Sharibu.

Miss Sharibu is one of the over 100 schoolgirls kidnapped by the Boko Haram in Dapchi, Yobe State, earlier in the year. While all her other schoolmates who survived the ordeal have been released by the terrorists, she was held back by the Boko Haram for allegedly refusing to denounce her Christian faith.

Mr Buhari gave the reassurance on Tuesday while sending his condolence message to the family of a Red Cross staff, Saifura Khorsa, who was recently killed by Boko-haram terrorist group.

“We will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safe return of all of our people held by Boko Haram. This is a vow we intend to fully keep. I appeal to our international partners and friends to continue to support us, even as we redouble our efforts.”

“In the last 3 years the efforts of our gallant military and intelligence agencies have resulted in the freeing of thousands of hostages, including some of the Chibok Girls and most of the Dapchi Girls. Let me again assure that no one —including Leah Sharibu —will be left behind,” Mr Buhari posted on his official Twitter handle.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier published how the Red Cross condemned the killing of one of its recently abducted staff, Saifura Khorsa.

The terrorists have equally threatened to harm others, including Ms Sharibu.