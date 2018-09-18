Thunderstorms, rains to prevail on Wednesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted that thunderstorms and rainfall activities would prevail over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Tuesday, predicted morning thunderstorms over the central cities like Abuja, Lokoja, Bida, Minna, Ilorin, Mambilla Plateau and their environs.

It also predicted scattered thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, Bauchi, and Lokoja in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 25 to 31 and 15 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were prospects of thunderstorms across the region with day and night temperatures of 25 to 31 and 15 to 22 respectively.

The agency predicted morning thunderstorms over the northern cities such as Sokoto, Kebbi and southern Maiduguri with cloudy condition over some parts of the region.

It further predicted scattered thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience scattered thunderstorms over Abakaliki, Enugu, Awka, Umuahia, Owerri, Shaki and Iseyin with moderate rains over Uyo, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Warri, Yenegoa and Eket in the morning.

“Thunderstorms and moderate rains are likely over the entire region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)