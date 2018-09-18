Confusion as Oyedepo pronounces Covenant University Registrar’s office vacant

Related News

Uncertainty surrounds the declaration of the Chancellor of Covenant University, David Oyedepo, after he pronounced the office of the registrar vacant on Thursday.

It was unclear whether the institution has sacked its registrar or the office holder has resigned.

Mr Oyedepo, while addressing 100 and 200 level students of the university last Thursday, warned the students against sex and intimacy on the school campus and announced that the institution does not have a registrar at the moment.

In the audio excerpt obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the bishop said:

“When I cross out of the Covenant gate I’m referred to as the bishop of Living Faith Church. But when I cross into the gate I’m referred as the chancellor (of the) university.

“From this day henceforth, no student, whether male or female, should be found having an intimacy ally.”

“Caution, caution, caution, vice chancellor, dean student affair, registrar. Oh, we don’t have a registrar at the moment (implying that the registrar has been relieved of his duties). But I have spoken and this is law,” the bishop said.

The registrar of the institution, Olumuyiwa Oludayo, in a leaked social media chat with screenshots posted on social media recently, was allegedly flirting with a student of the university.

In the series of chats dated March 3, March 16 and June 23 2018; Mr Oludayo was telling a female, whose identity is unclear and not revealed, that he wanted her as an “intimate ally.”

“What do I need to become an intimate ally?” he asked the lady at 6:04 a.m. on June 23.

Also, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that a student, Adooh Emmanuel, was controversially expelled by the registrar, Mr Oludayo.

As reported by Daily Independent newspaper on Wednesday, Mr Adooh claimed he filed a law suit against the university and won.

Mr Adooh, in his narration, accused the registrar of framing him with the help of two female students. He also accused the registrar of having intimate relationships with female students.

“The long and short of my thread is I took Covenant University to Court and I won them. It’s satisfying to know that you can call them out on their bullshit and win.”

“@MuyiwaOludayo I know about you and Stephanie, the girl you kissed in the elevator saying “I have a crush on you” and whatnot. God sees everything,” he posted.

“When that time comes everything that was done in the dark and in secret would be brought to limelight and everybody will truly see you for who you are.”

Another graduate of the university, who preferred to be identified as Pamela to avoid any form of victimisation, told PREMIUM TIMES that before now there have been allegations of intimate relationships with female students against Mr Oludayo.

“There have been rumours of such activities carried out by him. If it was addressed by the school management he wouldn’t have continued,” she said.

On Thursday, several messages to the university’s mail box to get Mr Oludayo to speak on the allegations and get clarifications on the pronouncement of Mr Oyedepo were not responded to.

Also, when the registrar’s official telephone was contacted on Friday morning, the respondent told our journalist to call back by 11: 00 a.m. after the reasons for calling were made known.

Several calls put across by 11:00 a.m. and beyond were not responded to. The phone responded ‘switched off’ afterwards.

However, on Sunday evening, the respondent to the school’s official line promised PREMIUM TIMES that he would answer all the questions posed by the reporter on Monday.

All calls placed on Monday till the time of filing this report, were not answered.