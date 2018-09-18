VIDEO: Laughter as Ambode runs toward Tinubu for photographs at book event

Related News

The audience at the book launch of Zenith Bank chief, Jim Ovia, burst into uncontrollable laughter Monday when embattled governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, ran towards the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, for photographs.

Messrs Tinubu and Ambode have been in a strained relationship in recent times, amid a rift occasioned by Mr Ambode’s re-election bid.

Although he has repeatedly denied the existence of such row between him and his estranged godfather, Mr Ambode seems to be facing his toughest political battles as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, goes for primaries soon.

Earlier in September, a relatively unknown aspirant in the governorship race of Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu, declared his intention to contest for the gubernatorial position. Although he denied such reports, Mr Sanwo-Olu is believed to have the support of Mr Tinubu following differences between the latter and the Lagos governor. He had earlier been ‘endorsed’ by Mandate Group, an influential block in the Lagos APC believed to be loyal to Mr Tinubu.

On Monday, the rift took a dramatic turn at the Eko Hotels and Suites, venue of the book launch of Mr Ovia.

As the event came to a slow end, dignitaries present at the occasion, including public officials were invited to the podium to take photographs with the author.

But rather dramatically, Mr Ambode, who was at the far right corner of the podium walked briskly toward Mr Tinubu who was at the left corner of the stage and stood by him, grinning. The duo maintained the position for subsequent shots.

Expectedly, the whole hall erupted in laughter, while some clapped.

The candidate of the APC in Lagos would likely slug it out with billionaire magnate, Femi Otedola, who reports said may be contesting on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

While some analysts said Mr Ambode’s battle with Mr Tinubu and his supporters in the Lagos APC may affect the fortune of the party in the next guber election in the state, others said the development is good for the party’s internal democracy.

Watch video bellow;